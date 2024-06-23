Liam Gallagher Shuts Down Oasis Reunion 2025 Rumours - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has given his insight into reports that Oasis is to reform next year.

Gallagher fronted Oasis alongside his brother Noel Gallagher from 1991 until a bitter fallout tore the group apart in 2009.

For years, fans of Oasis have been desperate for the brothers to bury the hatchet and get the band back together – and this weekend it seemed those prayers had been answered as a report suggested the group will perform a string of gigs in 2025.

But Liam has dismissed that suggestion while interacting with a fan on social media who asked if Oasis will reunite in 2025.

Responding to the post on X, Liam wrote, “Nobody’s told me maybe there getting a new singer like the dude out of Queen (sic).”

Another fan then asked, “Who could Oasis get to replace you as the singer? And not Adam Lambert,” and Liam joked, “H from Steps”.

On Sunday, a report by the Mirror claimed Liam and Noel had agreed to play a number of dates at Wembley before negotiations fell apart.

A source claimed, “Until now, no one has known how close Liam and Noel came to making it a reality. It doesn’t get much closer than booking Wembley, and their teams were devastated when it all collapsed yet again.”

In the years since they split, Liam has hinted he would be open to reuniting Oasis if Noel were to ask.

He told the Sunday Times in February, “He knows I’m not going to call him. He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

music-news.com

