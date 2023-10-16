Liam Gallagher To Take Definitely Maybe On The Road - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has taken ownership of the Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ album announcing the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30 Years’ tour.

Gallagher will perform the first Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ album in full. All songs on the album were written by Liam’s brother Noel, who had previously been a roadie for Inspiral Carpets.

The original album was recorded in late 1993 with producer David Batchelor at Monnow Valley Studio, Rockfield. Those sessions did not work out so the band regrouped at Sawmills Studio in Cornwall with new producer Mark Coyle working with Noel to producer take two of the album. That flopped too. A third attempt for ‘Definitely Maybe’ was recorded with Owen Morris at Johnny Marr’s studio in Manchester. That is the album we know.

CD

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

2. Shakermaker

3. Live Forever

4. Up In The Sky

5. Columbia

6. Supersonic

7. Bring It On Down

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol

9. Digsy’s Dinner

10. Slide Away

11. Married With Children

Liam says, “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe tour June 2024

2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6th – London, The O2

7th – London, The O2

10th – London, The O2

15th – Manchester, Co-op Live

16th – Manchester, Co-op Live

19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

27th – Manchester, Co-op Live

