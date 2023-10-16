Liam Gallagher To Take Definitely Maybe On The Road - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has taken ownership of the Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ album announcing the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30 Years’ tour.
Gallagher will perform the first Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ album in full. All songs on the album were written by Liam’s brother Noel, who had previously been a roadie for Inspiral Carpets.
The original album was recorded in late 1993 with producer David Batchelor at Monnow Valley Studio, Rockfield. Those sessions did not work out so the band regrouped at Sawmills Studio in Cornwall with new producer Mark Coyle working with Noel to producer take two of the album. That flopped too. A third attempt for ‘Definitely Maybe’ was recorded with Owen Morris at Johnny Marr’s studio in Manchester. That is the album we know.
CD
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
2. Shakermaker
3. Live Forever
4. Up In The Sky
5. Columbia
6. Supersonic
7. Bring It On Down
8. Cigarettes & Alcohol
9. Digsy’s Dinner
10. Slide Away
11. Married With Children
Liam says, “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”
Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe tour June 2024
2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
6th – London, The O2
7th – London, The O2
10th – London, The O2
15th – Manchester, Co-op Live
16th – Manchester, Co-op Live
19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23rd – Dublin, 3Arena
24th – Dublin, 3Arena
27th – Manchester, Co-op Live
