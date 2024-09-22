 Liam Gallagher Whines Media Was Unfair To His Last Performance - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher Whines Media Was Unfair To His Last Performance

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2024

in News

Liam Gallagher has slammed fans who criticised his performance at Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight on Saturday.

Gallagher, who is set to reunite with his brother Noel next year for a new Oasis tour, played a short solo set for the 96,000 spectators ahead of the boxing match at Wembley Stadium.

However, some fans on social media complained that Liam’s voice wasn’t quite hitting the notes it was in Oasis’ 1990s heyday.

In response to the comments, which included ones saying they were glad they missed out on highly coveted Oasis tickets, Liam was typically uncompromising.

He wrote on his socials: “To all those SHITC*NTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt (next) year any way LF**KING.”

In response to a fan who took his side, the Supersonic singer also wrote that his critics “can’t handle the punk rock vibes”.

In the boxing match itself Dubois managed a shock knockout of Joshua – beating the betting favourite to keep his International Boxing Federation championship belt.

music-news.com

