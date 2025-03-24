Lime Cordiale To Perform With Orchestras Around Australia - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale will embark on the biggest tour production ever when they perform around Australia with orchestra.
The shows will team Lime Coridale with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Symphony Orchestra and West Australian Symphony Orchestra across August, September, October and November.
Lime Cordiale are brother Oliver and Louis Leimbach.
In a statement they said, “With a cello-playing mum, we grew up playing classical clarinet and trumpet. The band came together while Oli was studying at the Conservatorium, and playing in concert bands and orchestras was a big part of Lime Cordiale’s beginnings.”
“This is a major bucket-list tick for us. It’s scary and intimidating, but our inner band nerds are all for it! We can’t wait to dive into some epic orchestral arrangements of our songs.”
Lime Cordiale with the Symphony Orchestras tour
Pre-Sale: 10am AEDT Tues 25 March
General On Sale: 10am AEDT Thu 27 March
Tue 27 August: Wrest Point, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Thu 11 September: Hamer Hall, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Fri 12 September: Hamer Hall, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Fri 27 September: Fortitude Music Hall, Queensland Symphony Orchestra
Thu 16 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Fri 17 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Sat 18 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Fri 14 November: Riverside Theatre, West Australian Symphony Orchestra
Sat 15 November: Riverside Theatre, West Australian Symphony Orchestra
