Lime Cordiale To Perform With Orchestras Around Australia - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale will embark on the biggest tour production ever when they perform around Australia with orchestra.

The shows will team Lime Coridale with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Symphony Orchestra and West Australian Symphony Orchestra across August, September, October and November.

Lime Cordiale are brother Oliver and Louis Leimbach.

In a statement they said, “With a cello-playing mum, we grew up playing classical clarinet and trumpet. The band came together while Oli was studying at the Conservatorium, and playing in concert bands and orchestras was a big part of Lime Cordiale’s beginnings.”

“This is a major bucket-list tick for us. It’s scary and intimidating, but our inner band nerds are all for it! We can’t wait to dive into some epic orchestral arrangements of our songs.”

Lime Cordiale with the Symphony Orchestras tour

Pre-Sale: 10am AEDT Tues 25 March

General On Sale: 10am AEDT Thu 27 March

Tue 27 August: Wrest Point, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Thu 11 September: Hamer Hall, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Fri 12 September: Hamer Hall, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Fri 27 September: Fortitude Music Hall, Queensland Symphony Orchestra

Thu 16 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Fri 17 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Sat 18 October: Sydney Opera House, Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Fri 14 November: Riverside Theatre, West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Sat 15 November: Riverside Theatre, West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

