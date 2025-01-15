Linda Nolan of The Nolans Dies At Age 65 - Noise11.com

Linda Nolan of Irish pop group The Nolans has died at the age of 65.

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all-clear in 2011. In 2017 doctors discovered that the breast cancer had returned. It spread to other organs by 2020 and in 2023 had gone to her brain.

Linda Nolan was taken to hospital earlier this month with double pneumonia. She fell into a coma and died on 15 January, 2025.

Linda was married to Nolan’s tour manager Brian Hudson from 1979 until his death in 2007.

The Nolans biggest international hit was “Gotta Pull Myself Together’ in 1980. It reached no 8 in the UK and no 3 in Australia.

Linda was an ambassador for Breast Cancer Now. The organisation released the following statement:

We’re heartbroken to hear of the death of our long-standing ambassador Linda Nolan. Linda was a Breast Cancer Now ambassador for many years, during which she was a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work – especially as a staunch advocate for championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer.

Over the years, Linda’s support extended to attending our fundraising events in person, such as the Pink Ribbon Ball and The Show.

Following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2006 and undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, Linda was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 and had been receiving ongoing treatment.

In the last few months of her life, Linda rallied alongside us as we petitioned for life-extending drug Enhertu to be made available on the NHS for patients with HER2-low secondary breast cancer.

It has been an honour to have Linda as our ambassador. We are sending our condolences and our warmest thoughts to her family, and to everyone who loved her.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com