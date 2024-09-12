 Linkin Park Play First Show With New Singer Emily Armstrong - Noise11.com
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music

Linkin Park Play First Show With New Singer Emily Armstrong

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

in News

Linkin Park have played their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The show was Linkin Park’s first live concert since 2017 when the band regrouped to celebrate the life of their late lead singer Chester Bennington who died on 20 July, 2017. Bennington’s last Linkin Park show was two weeks prior to that on 6 July 2017 in Birmingham, UK.

Linkin Park revealed Armstrong at a showcase performance on 5 September. At the show Colin Brittain was also revealed as the new drummer. That invitation only show was streamed and the new song ‘The Emptiness Machine’ played for the first time. The audience was sourced from fans on the Linkin Park mailing lists

Linkin Park setlist, 11 September 2024 Los Angeles

Somewhere I Belong (from Meteora, 2003)
Crawling (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)
Lying From You (from Meteora, 2003)
Points of Authority (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)
New Divide (from soundtrack Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009)
The Emptiness Machine (from From Zero, 2024)
The Catalyst (from A Thousand Suns, 2010)
Burn It Down (from Living Things, 2012)
Waiting for the End (from A Thousand Suns, 2010)
Castle of Glass (from Living Things, 2012)
Joe Hahn Solo
When They Come for Me / Remember the Name
Lost in the Echo (from Living Things, 2012)
Given Up (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)
One Step Closer (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)
Lost (from Meteora box set, 2003)
Breaking the Habit (from Meteora, 2003)
What I’ve Done (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)
Leave Out All the Rest (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)
My December (from Underground V2.) EP,
Friendly Fire (from Papercuts compilation, 2024)
Numb (from Meteora, 2003)
In the End (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)
Faint (from Meteora, 2003)

Encore:
Papercut (from Hybrid Theory, 2000)
Keys to the Kingdom (from The Hunting Party, 2014)
Bleed It Out (from Minutes To Midnight, 2007)

Noise11.com

