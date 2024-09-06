Linkin Park Reform and Return With New Line-up - Noise11.com

Linkin Park are back with a new song and a new line-up following the death of Chester Bennington.

The all-new Linkin Park features new members Emily Armstrong (replacing Bennington) as co-singer with Mike Shinoda and drummer Colin Brittain (replacing Rob Bourdon). Emily was from the band Dead Sara. Brittain was the producer for G-Flip.

The news comes attached to a brand new song ‘The Emptiness Machine’ ahead of a brand new album ‘From Zero’ due November 15.

The last Linkin Park album was ‘One More Light’ in May, 2017. Chester Bennington died on 20 July, 2017, two months after its release.

‘From Zero’ track listing:

01. From Zero (Intro)

02. The Emptiness Machine

03. Cut The Bridge

04. Heavy Is The Crown

05. Over Each Other

06. Casualty

07. Overflow

08. Two Faced

09. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

