Linkin Park Reform and Return With New Line-up - Noise11.com

Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music

Linkin Park Reform and Return With New Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2024

in News

Linkin Park are back with a new song and a new line-up following the death of Chester Bennington.

The all-new Linkin Park features new members Emily Armstrong (replacing Bennington) as co-singer with Mike Shinoda and drummer Colin Brittain (replacing Rob Bourdon). Emily was from the band Dead Sara. Brittain was the producer for G-Flip.

The news comes attached to a brand new song ‘The Emptiness Machine’ ahead of a brand new album ‘From Zero’ due November 15.

The last Linkin Park album was ‘One More Light’ in May, 2017. Chester Bennington died on 20 July, 2017, two months after its release.

‘From Zero’ track listing:

01. From Zero (Intro)
02. The Emptiness Machine
03. Cut The Bridge
04. Heavy Is The Crown
05. Over Each Other
06. Casualty
07. Overflow
08. Two Faced
09. Stained
10. IGYEIH
11. Good Things Go

