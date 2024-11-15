 Linkin Park Reveal A Year of Tour Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music

Linkin Park Reveal A Year of Tour Dates for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2024

Linkin Park have announced a world tour taking in the America and UK/Europe for 2025.

Australia and New Zealand were not announced but the band will play in Indonesia and Japan in February with a six week window that would easily fit down under dates. Linkin Park last played in Australia in 2013.

The new Linkin Park line-up with Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn and new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain will start in Mexico on 31 January and end in Brazil in November.

Opening for the shows are Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA and PVRIS.

*Festival performance
! With support from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
$ With support from SPIRITBOX
= With support from AFI
~ With support from ARCHITECTS
^ With support from GRANDSON
# With support from JEAN DAWSON
& With support from JPEGMAFIA
+ With support from PVRIS

January 31 – Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, MX =
February 3 – Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX =
February 5 – Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX =
February 11 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP
February 12 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP
February 16 – Venue TBA – Jakarta, ID
April 12 – Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV *
April 26 – Moody Center – Austin, TX ^
April 28 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK ^
May 1 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^
May 3 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD ^
May 6 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC ^
May 8 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC ^
May 10 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH *
May 17 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL *
June 12 – Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14 – Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16 – Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, DE ~
June 18 – Olympiastadion – Berlin, DE ~
June 20 – Bernexpo – Bern, CH
June 24 – I-DAYS Festival – Milan, IT *
June 26 – Gelredome – Arnhem, NL $
June 28 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK $&
July 1 – Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE *
July 5 – Open’er Festival – Gdynia, PL *
July 8 – Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11 – Stade de France – Paris, FR
July 29 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY+
August 1 – TD Garden – Boston, MA +
August 3 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ +
August 6 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC +
August 8 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON +
August 11 – United Center – Chicago, IL +
August 14 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI +
August 16 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA #
August 19 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #
August 23 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO #
August 25 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI #
August 27 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN #
August 29 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE #
August 31 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO #
September 3 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO #
September 6 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ #
September 13 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA !&
September 15 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA &
September 17 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA &
September 19 – Moda Center – Portland, OR &
September 21 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC &
September 24 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA &
October 26 – venue to be announced – Bogota, CO
October 29 – venue to be announced – Lima, PE
November 1 – venue to be announced – Buenos Aires, AR
November 5 – venue to be announced – Santiago, CL
November 8 – venue to be announced – Rio de Janeiro, BR
November 10 – venue to be announced – São Paulo, BR
November 13 – venue to be announced – Brasilia, BR
November 15 – venue to be announced – Porto Alegre, BR

