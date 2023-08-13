 Lionel Richie Pisses Off Fans With Last Minute Cancellation - Noise11.com
Lionel Richie Pisses Off Fans With Last Minute Cancellation

by Music-News.com on August 14, 2023

in News

Lionel Richie infuriated fans by cancelling a concert an hour after the start time and blaming bad weather.

Richie and Earth Wind & Fire were due to play a sold-out Madison Square Garden show on Saturday.

However, with fans already at the venue for a 7.30 p.m. start time the gig was cancelled – with Richie stating his plane was unable to land in New York due to the rain.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” the star tweeted at 8.31 p.m.

He then announced the show would be moved to Monday, writing: “I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

However, fans who’d come from out of town to see the star were still angered at being left out of pocket, or because they couldn’t make the new date.

Video from inside the arena showed fans booing, while others shared their unhappiness on social media.

“So disappointed after Lionel Richie cancelled show @ MSG last night an hour after it should have started,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X. “Now Ticketmaster can’t refund $$ for 30 days! The expense for hotel, valet, food & drinks all spent around an event that never was. Lionel & MSG, you need to do better!”

