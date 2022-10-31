Lipstereo Premiere ‘Take The Bus’ Lyric Video Ahead of EP Release - Noise11.com

Melbourne rock band Lipstereo have a new song ‘Take The Bus’ ahead of the debut EP ‘Modern Mythology’ coming 11 November.

‘Modern Mythology’ is a four track EP produced by iconic record producer Mark Opitz. Opitz crafted the early sounds of Cold Chisel, Divinyls, AC/DC and INXS. The EP was recorded at Melbourne’s Thirty Mill Studios with engineer Tony ‘Jack The Bear’ Mantz.

Lipstereo is Samuel Stranges, Tage Hosking-Gregory, Andrew Stainsby and Jesse Porter. They were the only Australian band to be invited onto the global Let Me Help Children of the World charity event from New York recently.

Lipstereo’s previous song ‘Stop’ was frequently show on ABC’s Rage.

