Lipstereo Premiere ‘Take The Bus’ Lyric Video Ahead of EP Release - Noise11.com

Lipstereo Premiere ‘Take The Bus’ Lyric Video Ahead of EP Release

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2022

Melbourne rock band Lipstereo have a new song ‘Take The Bus’ ahead of the debut EP ‘Modern Mythology’ coming 11 November.

‘Modern Mythology’ is a four track EP produced by iconic record producer Mark Opitz. Opitz crafted the early sounds of Cold Chisel, Divinyls, AC/DC and INXS. The EP was recorded at Melbourne’s Thirty Mill Studios with engineer Tony ‘Jack The Bear’ Mantz.

Lipstereo is Samuel Stranges, Tage Hosking-Gregory, Andrew Stainsby and Jesse Porter. They were the only Australian band to be invited onto the global Let Me Help Children of the World charity event from New York recently.

Melbourne Band Lipstereo To Represent Australia for Global Event Let Me Help for Children of the World From New York This Weekend

Lipstereo’s previous song ‘Stop’ was frequently show on ABC’s Rage.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Megan Washington. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Meg Washington Shares A Credit in Fisk

Meg Washington’s name pops up in the end credits for episode one of season two on the ABC’s ‘Fisk’.

12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is Working On His Documentary

Ed Sheeran is currently filming a documentary about his life.

7 days ago
Alicia Keys Image, Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys To Release Christmas Album

Alicia Keys will celebrate Christmas this year with her first-ever holiday album.

October 24, 2022
Cardi B
Cardi B Wins Legal Case Over Cover Art

Cardi B has won a lawsuit over her explicit album art.

October 24, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is Shooting 10 Videos For New Album

Ed Sheeran will shoot up to ten music videos for his new album.

October 24, 2022
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Says She Will Up The Language On Next Album

Lizzo took her family to a therapy session to reveal that she was going to start swearing in her songs.

October 24, 2022
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Has More New Music With ‘Words Like These’

Ella Hooper has new music with ‘Words Like These’ as her album ‘Small Town Temple’ gets set for an early 2023 release.

October 21, 2022