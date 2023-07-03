Listen To Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’ - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry have collaborated for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.

Pierce died in Salt Lake City, Utah on 31 March, 1996 at age 37 of a cerebral hemorrhage. He formed The Gun Club in Los Angeles in 1979.

The Harry/Cave track is from an upcoming tribute album The Task Has Overwhelmed Us. Cave also features on two other tracks on the album ‘Yellow Eyes and Go Tell The Mountain.

The Task Has Overwhelmed Us to be released September 29, 2023

Tracklist:

1. Mother Of Earth – Dave Gahan

2. La La Los Angeles – The Coathangers

3. Yellow Eyes – Jeffrey Lee Pierce (feat. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

4. Debbie By The Christmas Tree – The Amber Lights

5. Go Tell The Mountain – Mark Lanegan (feat. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

6. Going Down The Red River – Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind

7. The Stranger In Our Town – Peter Hayes, Leah Shapiro, & Humanist

8. Secret Fires – Suzie Stapleton (feat. Duke Garwood)

9. Tiger Girl – Hugo Race

10. On The Other Side – Nick Cave & Debbie Harry

11. Idiot Waltz – Cypress Grove

12. Tiger Girl – The Amber Lights

13. From Death To Texas – Alejandro Escovedo

14. Vodou – Mark Stewart

15. Time Drains Away – Lydia Lunch, Jozef van Wissem, Jim Jarmusch

16. Lucky Jim – Chris Eckman & Chantal Acda

17. I Was Ashamed – Pam Hogg (feat. Warren Ellis & Youth)

18. Bad America – Sendelica (feat. Wonder & Dynamax Roberts)

