 Living Colour Are Working On New Music - Noise11.com
Living Colour

Living Colour Are Working On New Music

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2023

in News

Living Colour may have new music before their Australia tour but they aren’t in a rush to get the next album out.

Living Colour will tour Australia in September 2023 with Extreme. The band’s last album was ‘Shade’ in 2017.

Glover told The Metal Voice, “Oh absolutely we’re always working on the music. It’s difficult, take our time in making albums, that’s a blessing and a curse. Because you get a lot of material while in the space between. So if there’s nothing to do something will come up to do and we all have something to do. We’re all working all the time. Everybody’s doing other things, so it’s hard. We have to carve out times to be able to get together and really sort of concentrate on making a record. Which is difficult. ”

‘Shade’ was only the sixth album from Living Colour since the debut ‘Vivid’ in 1988. The biggest album on the Australian chart was ‘Time’s Up’ in 1990 with the hit song ‘Love Rear’s It’s Ugly Head’.

EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Wednesday 6th September
Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday 8th September
Hindley Street, Adelaide
Friday 10th September
The Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday 12th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

https://www.zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour/

Noise11.com

