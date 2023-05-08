Living Colour Are Working On New Music - Noise11.com

Living Colour may have new music before their Australia tour but they aren’t in a rush to get the next album out.

Living Colour will tour Australia in September 2023 with Extreme. The band’s last album was ‘Shade’ in 2017.

Glover told The Metal Voice, “Oh absolutely we’re always working on the music. It’s difficult, take our time in making albums, that’s a blessing and a curse. Because you get a lot of material while in the space between. So if there’s nothing to do something will come up to do and we all have something to do. We’re all working all the time. Everybody’s doing other things, so it’s hard. We have to carve out times to be able to get together and really sort of concentrate on making a record. Which is difficult. ”

‘Shade’ was only the sixth album from Living Colour since the debut ‘Vivid’ in 1988. The biggest album on the Australian chart was ‘Time’s Up’ in 1990 with the hit song ‘Love Rear’s It’s Ugly Head’.

EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Wednesday 6th September

Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday 8th September

Hindley Street, Adelaide

Friday 10th September

The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday 12th September

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 13th September

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

https://www.zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour/

