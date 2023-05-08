Living Colour Are Working On New Music - Noise11.com

Living Colour may have new music before their Australia tour but they aren’t in a rush to get the next album out.
Living Colour will tour Australia in September 2023 with Extreme. The band’s last album was ‘Shade’ in 2017.
Glover told The Metal Voice, “Oh absolutely we’re always working on the music. It’s difficult, take our time in making albums, that’s a blessing and a curse. Because you get a lot of material while in the space between. So if there’s nothing to do something will come up to do and we all have something to do. We’re all working all the time. Everybody’s doing other things, so it’s hard. We have to carve out times to be able to get together and really sort of concentrate on making a record. Which is difficult. ”
‘Shade’ was only the sixth album from Living Colour since the debut ‘Vivid’ in 1988. The biggest album on the Australian chart was ‘Time’s Up’ in 1990 with the hit song ‘Love Rear’s It’s Ugly Head’.
EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
Wednesday 6th September
Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday 8th September
Hindley Street, Adelaide
Friday 10th September
The Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday 12th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 13th September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
https://www.zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour/
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook