Lizzo Adds Sydney and Melbourne Dates - Noise11.com

Lizzo has added extra shows for Melbourne and Sydney.
Originally the dates were:
July 14, Perth, RAC Arena
July 17, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
July 23, Sydney, Qudos Arena
(Splendour in the Grass is July 21 to 23 at Byron Bay)
Now add July 18 to Melbourne and a July 24 for Sydney.
Lizzo was last in Australia in 2019 when her Sydney and Melbourne shows sold out in minutes.
