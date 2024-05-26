 Lizzo Loves Her South Park Pisstake - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Loves Her South Park Pisstake

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2024

in News

Lizzo is delighted with her portrayal as a campaigner for “body positivity” on the animated show South Park.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have upset numerous famous names over the years with their uncompromising satirical depictions of celebrities.

A version of Lizzo does not actually appear in the new Ozempic-themed episode The End of Obesity, but characters who cannot afford the miracle weight-loss drug are instead offered a ‘Lizzo’ prescription – which stops you caring about your weight via “body positivity”.

Responding to the episode on Saturday, Lizzo said in a TikTok video: “Guys, my worst fear has been actualised. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared.”

However, she then went on to say that after watching ‘Lizzo’ appear on the show, she was proud rather than angry.

“That’s crazy,” she said after playing a clip. “I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to a point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

She added: “I’m really that bitch and I’ll show y’all how to not give a fuck and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a fuck.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay and Little Simz Collaborate

Coldplay have recorded a track with Little Simz.

1 day ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Melbourne, 21 May 2024 #REVIEW

Samantha Fish is touring Australia for the third time. It’s a first visit for Jesse Dayton. Together who get a dynamic duo playing a mix of blues, rock and country.

5 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker

Sony Music Publishing Australia has acquired the works of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

May 16, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Olivia Rodrigo has added additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne bringing the quota to four shows each for both cities.

May 15, 2024
Childish Gambino
Donald Glover Slips Out New Childish Gambino Record

Donald Glover surprised his fans on Sunday by dropping his latest Childish Gambino album Atavista without prior warning.

May 14, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

May 10, 2024
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Announces His Third Vegas Residency

Keith Urban has announced a brand-new Las Vegas residency dubbed 'High'.

May 8, 2024