Lizzo Loves Her South Park Pisstake - Noise11.com

Lizzo is delighted with her portrayal as a campaigner for “body positivity” on the animated show South Park.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have upset numerous famous names over the years with their uncompromising satirical depictions of celebrities.

A version of Lizzo does not actually appear in the new Ozempic-themed episode The End of Obesity, but characters who cannot afford the miracle weight-loss drug are instead offered a ‘Lizzo’ prescription – which stops you caring about your weight via “body positivity”.

Responding to the episode on Saturday, Lizzo said in a TikTok video: “Guys, my worst fear has been actualised. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared.”

However, she then went on to say that after watching ‘Lizzo’ appear on the show, she was proud rather than angry.

“That’s crazy,” she said after playing a clip. “I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to a point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

She added: “I’m really that bitch and I’ll show y’all how to not give a fuck and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a fuck.”

