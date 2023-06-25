Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia - Noise11.com

Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend giving fans for her next month of shows a preview of what to expect.

The current tour is top heavy of 2019’s Cuz I Love You but also previews the upcoming ‘Special’ album in a big way with seven tracks from the album coming July 15, just as Lizzo starts her Australian tour.

Lizzo at Glastonbury, setlist, 24 June, 2023

Cuz I Love You (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Juice (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) (from Special, 2023)

Soulmate (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Phone / Grrrls (from Coconut Oil EP, 2016/Special, 2023)

Boys (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Tempo (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Rumors (single, 2021)

Jerome (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Special (from Special, 2023)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover)

Everybody’s Gay (from Special, 2023)

Coldplay (from Special, 2023)

Truth Hurts (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

I Love You Bitch (from Special, 2023)

Good as Hell (from Coconut Oil EP, 2016)

About Damn Time (from Special, 2023)

Lizzo Australia and New Zealand dates:

Australia

July 14, Perth, RAC Arena

July 17 and 18, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

July, Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass

July 23 and 24, Sydney, Qudos Arena

New Zealand

July 26, Auckland, Spark Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

