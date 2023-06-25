 Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2023

in News

Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend giving fans for her next month of shows a preview of what to expect.

The current tour is top heavy of 2019’s Cuz I Love You but also previews the upcoming ‘Special’ album in a big way with seven tracks from the album coming July 15, just as Lizzo starts her Australian tour.

Lizzo at Glastonbury, setlist, 24 June, 2023

Cuz I Love You (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Juice (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) (from Special, 2023)
Soulmate (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Phone / Grrrls (from Coconut Oil EP, 2016/Special, 2023)
Boys (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Tempo (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Rumors (single, 2021)
Jerome (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Special (from Special, 2023)
I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover)
Everybody’s Gay (from Special, 2023)
Coldplay (from Special, 2023)
Truth Hurts (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
I Love You Bitch (from Special, 2023)
Good as Hell (from Coconut Oil EP, 2016)
About Damn Time (from Special, 2023)

Lizzo Australia and New Zealand dates:

Australia
July 14, Perth, RAC Arena
July 17 and 18, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
July, Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass
July 23 and 24, Sydney, Qudos Arena

New Zealand
July 26, Auckland, Spark Arena

