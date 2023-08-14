Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

Lloyd let the cat out of the band in his Noise11 interview in June. “I might have a Christmas in Melbourne again. Last time I was over there I finished the tour and spent Christmas with my friend,” Lloyd told Noise11.

The 2023 tour will showcase Lloyd’s new album and 12th solo album ‘On Pain’, which features appearances from his former bandmates the Commotions, Blair Cowan and Neil Clark.

Tour dates:

Sunday December 10 – Theatre Royal, Hobart

Monday December 11 – City Recital Hall, Sydney

Wednesday December 13 – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Thursday December 14 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday December15 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday December 17 – Freo Social, Fremantle

