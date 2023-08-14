 Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Lloyd Cole On Pain

Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

Lloyd let the cat out of the band in his Noise11 interview in June. “I might have a Christmas in Melbourne again. Last time I was over there I finished the tour and spent Christmas with my friend,” Lloyd told Noise11.

The 2023 tour will showcase Lloyd’s new album and 12th solo album ‘On Pain’, which features appearances from his former bandmates the Commotions, Blair Cowan and Neil Clark.

Tour dates:
Sunday December 10 – Theatre Royal, Hobart
Monday December 11 – City Recital Hall, Sydney
Wednesday December 13 – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne
Thursday December 14 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Friday December15 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday December 17 – Freo Social, Fremantle

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Louis Tillet
Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years. Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

4 hours ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie Pisses Off Fans With Last Minute Cancellation

Lionel Richie infuriated fans by cancelling a concert an hour after the start time and blaming bad weather.

16 hours ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

2 days ago
Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’

Living Colour performed the Sinéad O’Connor Prince penned hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ at their concert in Pennsylvania this week.

3 days ago
Van Halen by Eika Aoshima
Van Halen To Release Sammy Hagar Box Set

Van Halen will release a Volume 2 of their ‘Collection’ box featuring the Sammy Hagar era with the band.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.

3 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Drops Another Preview of ‘Road’ with ‘Welcome To The Show’

Alice Cooper’s next album ‘Road’ will arrive 25 August. For this record (and the next one) Alice went into the studio with his live band Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar] to record a studio album that sounds live so that the live shows will sound just like the record.

4 days ago