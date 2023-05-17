Long Out of Print REM Albums ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ Set For Reissue - Noise11.com

REM’s 2004 ‘Around The Sun’ and 2011 ‘Collapse Into Now’ will be reissued on vinyl on July 14.

‘Around The Sun’, the 13th R.E.M. album featured the singles ‘Leaving New York’, ‘Aftermath’, ‘Electron Blue’ and ‘Wanderlust’.

‘Collapse Into Now’ had the singles ‘Mine Smell Like Honey’, ‘Überlin’ and ‘Oh My Heart’.

‘Collapse Into Now’ was released 7 March 2011. It became the final R.E.M. album. On 21 September, 2011 the band officially split.

Around the Sun Vinyl Tracklist

Side A

1. Leaving New York

2. Electron Blue

3. The Outsiders

Side B

1. Make It All Okay

2. Final Straw

3. I Wanted To Be Wrong

Side C

1. Wanderlust

2. Boy In The Well

3. Aftermath

Side D

1. High Speed Train

2. The Worst Joke Ever

3. The Ascent Of Man

4. Around The Sun

Collapse Into Now Vinyl Tracklist:

X-Axis

1. Discoverer

2. All the Best

3. Überlin

4. Oh My Heart

5. It Happened Today

6. Every Day Is Yours To Win

Y-Axis

1. Mine Smell Like Honey

2. Walk It Back

3. Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter

4. That Someone Is You

5. Me, Marlon Brando, Marlon Brando And I

6. Blue

The new editions were cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Memphis Records Pressing.

