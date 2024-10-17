Louis Tomlinson On Hearing About The Death of Liam Payne - Noise11.com

Louis Tomlinson has revealed he is “beyond devastated” by the death of his “brother” Liam Payne.

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October.

On Thursday, his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson took to social media to share his heartbreak following the loss of his “brother” Liam.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” he wrote on Instagram. “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

Louis went on to describe Liam as an “incredible song writer” and a “vital part of One Direction, as he thanked him for “shaping” the pop group formed in 2010 for the UK TV talent show X Factor.

Louis and Liam were joined by Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik in the band, which went on a enjoy worldwide success before they split in 2015.

In his emotional tribute, Louis also revealed he had dreamed of one day performing live alongside Liam again, and hadn’t yet come to terms with his passing.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” he said. “I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.”

He added, “I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

