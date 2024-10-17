 Louis Tomlinson On Hearing About The Death of Liam Payne - Noise11.com
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Louis Tomlinson On Hearing About The Death of Liam Payne

by Music-News.com on October 17, 2024

in News

Louis Tomlinson has revealed he is “beyond devastated” by the death of his “brother” Liam Payne.

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October.

On Thursday, his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson took to social media to share his heartbreak following the loss of his “brother” Liam.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” he wrote on Instagram. “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

Louis went on to describe Liam as an “incredible song writer” and a “vital part of One Direction, as he thanked him for “shaping” the pop group formed in 2010 for the UK TV talent show X Factor.

Louis and Liam were joined by Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik in the band, which went on a enjoy worldwide success before they split in 2015.

In his emotional tribute, Louis also revealed he had dreamed of one day performing live alongside Liam again, and hadn’t yet come to terms with his passing.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” he said. “I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.”

He added, “I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne of One Direction Found Dead At Age 31 In Buenos Aires

Liam Payne, one the members of One Direction, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Has An Eras Tour Book Coming

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release an Eras Tour book this year.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Subject of Sex Abuse Claims

Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant and chief of staff.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Donates $5 Million To Hurricane Victims

Taylor Swift has made a $5 million donation to food banks to help people affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

October 10, 2024
Kesha
Kesha To Play Sydney Show In January

Kesha will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney in January as well as the already announced Australian Open show in Melbourne.

October 10, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Cancels New Jersey Show Due To Injury

Justin Timberlake has cancelled one of his shows, due to an "injury."

October 9, 2024
Joel Turner
Joel Turner’s 2004 No 1 ‘These Kids’ Gets a 2024 Remix

‘These Kids’, the number one song in Australia in 2004 by Joel Turner, is back with a brand new 2024 remix and a new rap by Joel’s brother Tim aka DubLT.

October 8, 2024