Love and Rockets To Continue Reunion On Janes Addiction American Tour - Noise11.com

80s alt-rock indie band Love and Rockets have announced more dates for 2024, opening for Janes Addiction’s U.S. tour.

Love and Rockets formed after Bauhaus split. Love and Rockets is Bauhaus minus Peter Murphy. The members are Daniel Ash (vocals, guitar and saxophone), David J (bass guitar and vocals) and Kevin Haskins (drums and synthesisers).

Love and Rockets reformed for the first time in 15 years in 2023 to appear on the Cruel World Festival in May 2023. That was then following by 17 more American dates.

For the Cruel World festival, Love and rockets reintroduced themselves with songs from their first four albums.

I Feel Speed (from Love and Rockets, 1989)

No Big Deal (from Love and Rockets, 1989)

Kundalini Express (from Express, 1986)

The Dog-End of a Day Gone By (from Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven, 1985)

Haunted When the Minutes Drag (from Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven, 1985)

An American Dream (from Express, 1986)

No New Tale to Tell (from Earth Sun Moon, 1987)

So Alive (from Love and Rockets, 1989)

Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (The Temptations cover)

Mirror People (from Earth Sun Moon, 1987)

Yin and Yang (The Flowerpot Man) (from Express, 1986)

JANE’S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Park at the Park Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*

