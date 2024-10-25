Jack Jones, the guy who sang The Theme to Love Boat and had a hit with ‘Wives and Lovers’, has died at age 86.

Jones, not to be confused with Australia’s Jack Jones (Irwin Thomas) of Southern Sons, had his first big hit in 1963 with ‘Wives and Lovers’.

He had another US hit in 1965 with ‘The Race Is On’ but the world had moved on with The Beatles and Stones and that stage and Jack didn’t.

‘The Love Boat’ in 1980 became his last single.

In his early days Jack Jones was two Grammy Awards for Best Make Pop Vocal Performance in 1961 and 1963.

Jack came from an entertainment family background. His father and mother were the actors Allan Jones and Irene Hervey. Jack also acted, making his first appearance in the 1959 film ‘Juke Box Rhythm’. He also had a cameo in the comedy movie ‘Flying High II’ (called Airplane II’ in the USA.

Jack hardly performed or recorded after 1980. In 1982 he recorded an album of covers. There was ‘I Am A singer’ in 1987 and an album of Gershwin covers for Sony in 1992. In 2008 Jones performed a concert in Palm Desert to mark his 70th birthday. He also had an 80th birthday tour in 2016.

Jack died from Leukemia in Rancho Mirage, California on October 23, 2045.

