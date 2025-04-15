Lucinda Williams Replaces Jason Isbell For Paul Kelly Tour - Noise11.com

Bad news for Jason Isbell fans. Jason is off the Paul Kelly Australian and New Zealand tour in August and September. The good news is Lucinda Williams has replaced him.

Lucinda’s latest album Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road covers The Beatles:

Tracklisting

1 Don’t Let Me Down

2 I’m Looking Through You

3 Can’t Buy Me Love

4 Rain

5 While My Guitar Gently Weeps

6 Let It Be

7 Yer Blues

8 I’ve Got a Feeling

9 I’m So Tired

10 Something

11 With a Little Help from My Friends

12 The Long and Winding Road

She has been performing ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ in her recent shows opening for Heart.

Lucinda’s setlist from Toronto 10 April 2025.

Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams dates:

Tuesday 26 August

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Friday 29 August

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 30 August

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 2 September

MyState Bank Arena | Hobart, TAS

Thursday 4 September

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 6 September

SOLD OUT

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 7 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 9 September

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Wednesday 10 September

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

Friday 12 September

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

