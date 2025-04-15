 Lucinda Williams Replaces Jason Isbell For Paul Kelly Tour - Noise11.com
Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Lucinda Williams Replaces Jason Isbell For Paul Kelly Tour

by Noise11.com on April 15, 2025

in News

Bad news for Jason Isbell fans. Jason is off the Paul Kelly Australian and New Zealand tour in August and September. The good news is Lucinda Williams has replaced him.

Lucinda’s latest album Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road covers The Beatles:

Tracklisting

1 Don’t Let Me Down
2 I’m Looking Through You
3 Can’t Buy Me Love
4 Rain
5 While My Guitar Gently Weeps
6 Let It Be
7 Yer Blues
8 I’ve Got a Feeling
9 I’m So Tired
10 Something
11 With a Little Help from My Friends
12 The Long and Winding Road

She has been performing ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ in her recent shows opening for Heart.

Lucinda’s setlist from Toronto 10 April 2025.

Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams dates:

Tuesday 26 August
RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Friday 29 August
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 30 August
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 2 September
MyState Bank Arena | Hobart, TAS

Thursday 4 September
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 6 September
SOLD OUT
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 7 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 9 September
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Wednesday 10 September
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

Friday 12 September
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

