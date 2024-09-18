Luke Combs To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums - Noise11.com

Luke Combs has upgraded his next Australia and New Zealand visit to a stadium tour.
Combs played Arenas for the 2023 Australian tour and theatres for the 2019 and 2018 visits.
Luke Combs 2025 tour will see him playing on stages in front of 60,000 fans a night.
LUKE COMBS
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS JORDAN DAVIS (USA), MITCHELL TENPENNY (USA) & LANE PITTMAN (AU)
Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment
BOOTLEGGERS PRESALE
Via lukecombs.com
Runs from: Monday 23 September (staggered timings as below)
or until presale allocation exhausted
Sydney: 3pm local time
Auckland: 4pm local time
Melbourne: 4pm local time
Brisbane: 5pm local time
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
Via frontiertouring.com/lukecombs
Runs 20 hours from: Tuesday 24 September (staggered timings as below)
or until presale allocation exhausted
Auckland: 1pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 4pm local time
Sydney: 5pm local time
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 25 September (staggered timings as below)
Sydney: 1pm local time
Auckland: 2pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 3pm local time
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
All shows all ages *
*Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times at the Event
Luke Combs dates:
FRIDAY 17 JANUARY
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
FRIDAY 24 JANUARY
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
SATURDAY 25 JANUARY
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
FRIDAY 31 JANUARY
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
FRIDAY 7 FEBRUARY
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
