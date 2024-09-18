Luke Combs To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums - Noise11.com

Luke Combs has upgraded his next Australia and New Zealand visit to a stadium tour.

Combs played Arenas for the 2023 Australian tour and theatres for the 2019 and 2018 visits.

Luke Combs 2025 tour will see him playing on stages in front of 60,000 fans a night.

LUKE COMBS

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS JORDAN DAVIS (USA), MITCHELL TENPENNY (USA) & LANE PITTMAN (AU)

Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

BOOTLEGGERS PRESALE

Via lukecombs.com

Runs from: Monday 23 September (staggered timings as below)

or until presale allocation exhausted

Sydney: 3pm local time

Auckland: 4pm local time

Melbourne: 4pm local time

Brisbane: 5pm local time

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

Via frontiertouring.com/lukecombs

Runs 20 hours from: Tuesday 24 September (staggered timings as below)

or until presale allocation exhausted

Auckland: 1pm local time

Melbourne: 2pm local time

Brisbane: 4pm local time

Sydney: 5pm local time

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 25 September (staggered timings as below)

Sydney: 1pm local time

Auckland: 2pm local time

Melbourne: 2pm local time

Brisbane: 3pm local time

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

All shows all ages *

*Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times at the Event

Luke Combs dates:

FRIDAY 17 JANUARY

Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

FRIDAY 24 JANUARY

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

FRIDAY 31 JANUARY

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

FRIDAY 7 FEBRUARY

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

