Luke Combs To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums - Noise11.com

Luke Combs Press Shot

Luke Combs To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums

by Noise11.com on September 19, 2024

in News

Luke Combs has upgraded his next Australia and New Zealand visit to a stadium tour.

Combs played Arenas for the 2023 Australian tour and theatres for the 2019 and 2018 visits.

Luke Combs 2025 tour will see him playing on stages in front of 60,000 fans a night.

LUKE COMBS
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS JORDAN DAVIS (USA), MITCHELL TENPENNY (USA) & LANE PITTMAN (AU)
Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

BOOTLEGGERS PRESALE
Via lukecombs.com
Runs from: Monday 23 September (staggered timings as below)
or until presale allocation exhausted

Sydney: 3pm local time
Auckland: 4pm local time
Melbourne: 4pm local time
Brisbane: 5pm local time

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
Via frontiertouring.com/lukecombs
Runs 20 hours from: Tuesday 24 September (staggered timings as below)
or until presale allocation exhausted

Auckland: 1pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 4pm local time
Sydney: 5pm local time

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 25 September (staggered timings as below)

Sydney: 1pm local time
Auckland: 2pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 3pm local time

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

All shows all ages *

*Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times at the Event

Luke Combs dates:

FRIDAY 17 JANUARY
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

FRIDAY 24 JANUARY
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

FRIDAY 31 JANUARY
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

FRIDAY 7 FEBRUARY
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

