 Macklemore Releases New Track ‘Heroes’ Ahead of ‘Ben’ Album - Noise11.com
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Releases New Track ‘Heroes’ Ahead of ‘Ben’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2023

in News

Macklemore has a new song ‘Ben’ featuring DJ Premier, ahead of the March release for his album ‘Ben’.

We’ve just passed the 10th anniversary of the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis album ‘The Heist’ (released 9 October 2012), which contained the three number one hits ‘Can’t Hold Us’. ‘Same Love’ and ‘Thrift Shop’.

Macklemore’s solo album ‘Gemini’ released in 2006 reached no 3 in Australia and no 2 in the USA. ‘Ben’ is out 3 March 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Releases Tribute To Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran has dropped a moving freestyle in tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, which is now live on SBTV.

10 hours ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

Billie Eilish has filed for a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

13 hours ago
Flo Rida
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million From Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has been awarded $82 million (£67 million) in a lawsuit against Celsius.

14 hours ago
Frank Turner, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour

UK folk/punk singer Frank Turner has been added to the Counting Crows Australian tour in March and April.

1 day ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles is to perform live at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month.

3 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Doco Is Going To Streaming Services

Following a well-received cinema release in December, Anonymous Club - the ‘inspirational’ (MOJO), ‘deeply intimate’ (The Guardian) and ‘bruisingly candid’ (The Observer) portrait of enigmatic Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, streams in the UK and Ireland from 30 January.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Starts Rehearsals For Next Tour

Taylor Swift is in rehearsals for 'The Eras Tour'.

January 10, 2023