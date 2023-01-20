Macklemore Releases New Track ‘Heroes’ Ahead of ‘Ben’ Album - Noise11.com

Macklemore has a new song ‘Ben’ featuring DJ Premier, ahead of the March release for his album ‘Ben’.

We’ve just passed the 10th anniversary of the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis album ‘The Heist’ (released 9 October 2012), which contained the three number one hits ‘Can’t Hold Us’. ‘Same Love’ and ‘Thrift Shop’.

Macklemore’s solo album ‘Gemini’ released in 2006 reached no 3 in Australia and no 2 in the USA. ‘Ben’ is out 3 March 2023.

