Made In America Festival Starring Lizzo Cancelled - Noise11.com

Made In America, a music festival for Philadelphia starring Lizzo and featuring SZA, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Metro Boomin and Mase and Cam’ron haas been cancelled.

The event scheduled for September 2 and 3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway have cited “severe circumstances” for the cancellation. The festival organisers have not explained what “severe circumstances” means.

“Severe circumstances” would also be a very good description of the current Lizzo accusations. Lizzo is being sued for a hostile work environment and sexual harassment from three of her dancers. She is also being accused of copyright infringement by an unknown singer for ripping off songs and dance routines.

The Made In America Festival was founded by Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation Entertainment.

