Madonna Apologies For Fan In Wheelchair - Noise11.com

Madonna apologised after accidentally criticising a fan in a wheelchair for remaining seated during her concert.

Madonna performed one of her The Celebration tour dates at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday when she made the faux pas.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” Madonna asked the concert-goer, before walking over to them across the stage.

She then quickly apologised, saying, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” after seeing the fan was in a wheelchair, before adding, “I’m glad you are here.”

Fan-filmed footage of the incident circulated online, with some criticising the star for demonstrating “ableist” attitudes in expecting concertgoers to stand at her gigs.

Madonna found herself immobile last summer as she was forced to postpone her current tour after suffering a severe bacterial infection in June 2023. She was hospitalised for five days and spent time in intensive care.

