 Madonna Apologies For Fan In Wheelchair - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Apologies For Fan In Wheelchair

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2024

in News

Madonna apologised after accidentally criticising a fan in a wheelchair for remaining seated during her concert.

Madonna performed one of her The Celebration tour dates at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday when she made the faux pas.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” Madonna asked the concert-goer, before walking over to them across the stage.

She then quickly apologised, saying, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” after seeing the fan was in a wheelchair, before adding, “I’m glad you are here.”

Fan-filmed footage of the incident circulated online, with some criticising the star for demonstrating “ableist” attitudes in expecting concertgoers to stand at her gigs.

Madonna found herself immobile last summer as she was forced to postpone her current tour after suffering a severe bacterial infection in June 2023. She was hospitalised for five days and spent time in intensive care.

music-news.com

