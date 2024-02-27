 Madonna Asked To Remove Luther Vandross Image From Her AIDS Memorial Piece - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna Asked To Remove Luther Vandross Image From Her AIDS Memorial Piece

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2024

in News

Madonna removed a photo of Luther Vandross from her on-stage AIDS tribute at his estate’s request.

Madonna’s ongoing Celebrations tour has included a tribute section featuring the faces of a number of celebrities who had died of AIDS-related illness, projected onto a screen as Madonna, performed her 1986 song Live to Tell.

They included celebrity photographer Herb Ritts, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and artist Keith Haring.

During Madonna’s Sacramento concerto on Saturday, 24 February, a photograph of Luther Vandross appeared, prompting a statement from his estate.

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a representative of Luther’s estate told Page Six.

“While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus.

“We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise. We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute.”

In 2017, Patti LaBelle said Luther, who was a close friend, never publicly disclosed he was gay.

“We talked about it,” Patti told Watch What Happens Live. “Basically, he did not want his mother to be… although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world. And he had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

George Michael coin
George Michael Coin Released By Royal Mint UK

England’s Royal Mint has created three coins to honor George Michael.

59 mins ago
Cheap Trick Juggle The Setlist For Second Australian Show For Red Hot Summer

Cheap Trick performed a second show for Red Hot Summer on the Gold Coast on Sunday with a sizeable different setlist to the Saturday show.

1 hour ago
Rod Stewart A Day On The Green 31 March 23 Pic Credit Shotz by David Jackson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland On Track For No 1 In UK

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are set to top the Official Albums Chart for the first time as a duo this week with their brand-new album, Swing Fever.

4 hours ago
Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Slayer To Reunite

Slayer will reunite five years after the end of their farewell tour for two festivals in the USA.

2 days ago
UB40
UB40 Cover 60s Pop Classic ‘Gimme Some Sign’

Robin Campbell’s UB40 are continuing their tradition of covering pop hit as reggae songs with their latest cover, Brenton Wood’s ‘Gimme Little Sign’ as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

4 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Manager Michael McMartin Leaves Band After 41 Years in the Job

Hoodoo Gurus manager Michael McMartin has stepped down from his role after 41 years, citing health issues as the reason for his sudden retirement.

5 days ago
AC/DC To Release Gold Disc Editions Of American (Not Australian) Versions of Classic Albums

AC/DC will release nine Gold disc editions of their classic albums to mark the 50th anniversary of the first gig of the band in Australia but for some weird reason it is the US editions of the albums, not the Australia editions.

6 days ago