Madonna Found Unresponsive and Rushed To ICU - Noise11.com

Madonna’s 40th Celebration anniversary tour has been postponed after the star was found “unresponsive” last Saturday and rushed to ICU. She was diagnosed with a “serious bacterial infection”.

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary posted the news saying,

On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.

The Madonna Celebration tour was due to start on July 15 in Vancouver. Dates for Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe, and the United Kingdom have already been announced and now postponed until further notice.

Madonna’s two most recent songs are with Sam Smith (Vulgar) and The Weeknd (Popular).

