Madonna Teases More Live Dates - Noise11.com

Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Teases More Live Dates

by Music-News.com on March 14, 2023

in News

Madonna is set to add more dates to her global ‘Celebration Tour’.

Madonna is already set for a mammoth greatest hits jaunt across the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK to celebrate her 40th anniversary, and she’s just teased that more dates will be added soon.

Alongside a clip of the star strutting to The Queens’ remix of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’, Madonna teased in the Instagram caption: “New tour dates being announced soon……… !!#madonnacelebrationtour.”

Madonna is putting “everything” into the show.

A source said recently: “Madonna is putting absolutely everything into this show and is laser-focused on making it a spectacle which the fans will adore. Every single detail is being thought over at length. It will be well worth the wait.”

And it’s said Madonna will even wear her famous cone bra at the shows.

The 64-year-old pop icon initially wore the Jean-Paul Gaultier-designed corset during her ‘Blonde Ambition World Tour’ in 1990, and she’s reportedly set to revive the famous look along with various other costumes from her four-decade career as part of ‘The Celebration Tour’, which is due to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

The source added: “Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music – it will be the clothes too. She wants to wear updated versions of her most recognisable outfits and the cone bra is at the top of the list. She has been a trailblazer with her fashion and is getting a lot of her designer friends involved in helping her.”

music-news.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

