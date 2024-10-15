Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Turns 28 - Noise11.com

Lourdes Leon has turned 28, and her mum Madonna celebrated the milestone with a loving tribute on Instagram. Madonna was 25 where she released the ‘Madonna’ album and 24 when her debut single ‘Everbody’ was released.

Madonna shared a montage of videos of her daughter singing and modelling among a carousel of throwback photos from throughout Lourdes’ life.

Madonna’s song Little Star, from her 1998 album Ray of Light, was dedicated to her then-toddler and she referenced it in the caption of her post.

“Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon! Happy Birthday to my firstborn! My one and only Little Star!” her caption began.

“But there is nothing little about you. Big energy. Big heart. Big light. You were and always will be my first true love. Shine on Lolita Shine on.”

Lourdes’ father, Carlos Leon, also celebrated, sharing a selection of current and old photos of himself with his daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful smart talented daughter! 28 years young,” he captioned the post.

“It felt like yesterday you came into my life! Keep your head up and take no prisoners. You’re a queen and a lioness! You have the world in your hands! Love you to the moon and back!”

Lourdes was born on 14 October 1996. She has inherited her mother’s vocal talent and released her debut single, Lock & Key, under the stage name Lolahol in 2022.

She is also a successful fashion model who has worked for Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Swarvoski.

