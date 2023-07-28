 Madonna’s Debut Album ‘Madonna’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Madonna debut

Madonna’s Debut Album ‘Madonna’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2023

in News

Madonna’s ‘Madonna’ was released 40 years ago this week.

‘Madonna’ was released on 27 July, 1983. The album was preceded with the singles ‘Everybody’ (6 October, 1982) and ‘Burning Up’ (9 March, 1983).

It was followed by the singles ‘Holiday’, ‘Lucky Star’ and ‘Borderline’.

Madonna was signed to Sire Records by Seymour Stein.

‘Madonna’ reached no 8 in the USA, no 10 in Australia and no 6 in the UK.

‘Madonna’ sold over 5 million in the USA. Her second and third albums ‘Like A Virgin’ and ‘True Blue’ sold 10 million each. ‘Madonna’ is the third biggest selling album of her career.

Noise11.com

