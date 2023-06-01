 Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ - Noise11.com
Magic Dirt photo by Mitch Lowe

Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2023

in News

Magic Dirt released their second album ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in 1998. The album was recorded in 12 days at Birdland Studios and introduced Raul Sanchez to the band.

Magic Dirt will head out for the 25th anniversary of the album’s release playing the album in full starting in July.

MAGIC DIRT
‘YOUNG AND FULL OF THE DEVIL’
25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Thursday, July 20, 2023 – The Basement, Canberra
Friday, July 21, 2023 – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast
Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Crowbar, Sydney
Friday, August 4, 2023 – Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston
Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Republic Bar, Hobart
Friday, August 25, 2023 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Friday, September 1, 2023 – The Northern, Byron Bay
Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane
Friday, September 8, 2023 – Volta, Ballarat
Friday, September 15, 2023 – New Venue (TBA), Newcastle
Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Avalon RSL, Avalon beach
Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave
Friday, September 22, 2023 – Barwon Club, Geelong
Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Haba, Rye
Friday, November 3, 2023 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough
Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Badlands, Perth
Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Prince of Wales, Bunbury

