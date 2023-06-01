Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ - Noise11.com

Magic Dirt released their second album ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in 1998. The album was recorded in 12 days at Birdland Studios and introduced Raul Sanchez to the band.

Magic Dirt will head out for the 25th anniversary of the album’s release playing the album in full starting in July.

MAGIC DIRT

‘YOUNG AND FULL OF THE DEVIL’

25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Thursday, July 20, 2023 – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, July 21, 2023 – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast

Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, August 4, 2023 – Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Republic Bar, Hobart

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, September 1, 2023 – The Northern, Byron Bay

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, September 8, 2023 – Volta, Ballarat

Friday, September 15, 2023 – New Venue (TBA), Newcastle

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Avalon RSL, Avalon beach

Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Barwon Club, Geelong

Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Haba, Rye

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Badlands, Perth

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Prince of Wales, Bunbury

