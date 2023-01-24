 Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates Have A Stack Of Dates in February and March - Noise11.com
Mahalia Barnes is putting The Soul Mates together for a stack of shows around Australia in February and March.

It has been over a year since the last new music from Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Movers so we are hoping this tour also turns into an announcement about something new soon.

Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Movers last release was the cover of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s ‘I’m On Fire’.

The Soul Mates on tour will include Lachy Doley and Clayton Doley (keyboards),Franco Raggatt (guitar), Warren Trout and Jackie Barnes (drums) and Ben Rodgers (guitar/bass). Band members will vary from show to show plus special, surprise guest vocalists on select shows including Prinnie Stevens and Karen Lee Andrews.

Tickets to all shows available now from mahaliabarnes.com.au

Thursday, 2 February and Friday, 3 February 2023
Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 4 February 2023
Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC

Monday, 6 February 2023
Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Friday, 10 February 2023
Trinity Sessions, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 11 February 2023
Twilight Sounds, Heidelberg Park Oval, Banyule VIC

Thursday, 16 February 2023
Caloundra RSL, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 17 February 2023
Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads QLD

Saturday, 18 February 2023
Doo-Bop Bar, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 23 February 2023
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Friday, 24 February 2023
The Great Club, Marrickville NSW

Saturday, 25 February 2023
Centro, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 5 March 2023
Tallagandra Hill Winery, Southern Highlands NSW

Sunday, 12 March 2023
Brighter Days Festival, Bright VIC

