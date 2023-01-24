Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates Have A Stack Of Dates in February and March - Noise11.com

Mahalia Barnes is putting The Soul Mates together for a stack of shows around Australia in February and March.

It has been over a year since the last new music from Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Movers so we are hoping this tour also turns into an announcement about something new soon.

Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Movers last release was the cover of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s ‘I’m On Fire’.

The Soul Mates on tour will include Lachy Doley and Clayton Doley (keyboards),Franco Raggatt (guitar), Warren Trout and Jackie Barnes (drums) and Ben Rodgers (guitar/bass). Band members will vary from show to show plus special, surprise guest vocalists on select shows including Prinnie Stevens and Karen Lee Andrews.

Tickets to all shows available now from mahaliabarnes.com.au

Thursday, 2 February and Friday, 3 February 2023

Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 4 February 2023

Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC

Monday, 6 February 2023

Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Friday, 10 February 2023

Trinity Sessions, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 11 February 2023

Twilight Sounds, Heidelberg Park Oval, Banyule VIC

Thursday, 16 February 2023

Caloundra RSL, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 17 February 2023

Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads QLD

Saturday, 18 February 2023

Doo-Bop Bar, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 23 February 2023

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Friday, 24 February 2023

The Great Club, Marrickville NSW

Saturday, 25 February 2023

Centro, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 5 March 2023

Tallagandra Hill Winery, Southern Highlands NSW

Sunday, 12 March 2023

Brighter Days Festival, Bright VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

