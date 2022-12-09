 Mallrat Collaborates With the Chainsmokers - Noise11.com
Mallrat and The Chainsmokers

Mallrat Collaborates With the Chainsmokers

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Australia’s Mallrat has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for the unexpected ‘Wish On An Eyelash’.

Mallrat (Grace Shaw) says, “The original Wish On An Eyelash is a short, one minute introduction to my album and was never promoted as a single – but there must be something a bit magic about it, because in the last few months it has stood out as something that really resonates with people and now has a life of its own.

A few weeks ago I was completely taken by surprise when I logged on to Twitter to see The Chainsmokers had remixed the song out of pure love for it – we had never met or talked! For something so big to happen organically like this is really special and really rare. I am so excited for this interpretation of my track to be an introduction to a whole new audience. Thank you to The Chainsmokers.”

The Chainsmokers liked and shared the original ‘Wish On An Eyelash’ and three weeks later did their thing with it, posting “I’ve listened to this song by @lilmallrat everyday and I love it so much but it’s only :58 long so we did a little thing and made it longer. enjoy :) love you @lilmallrat”.

Brisbane’s Mallrat released her debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’ this year following a series of Eps dating back to 2016 with ‘Uninvited’, ‘In The Sky’ (2018) and ‘Driving Music’ (2019).

MALLRAT LIVE
31 Dec – Hobart UniBar, Tasmania
30 Jan – Laneway Festival, Auckland
4 Feb – Laneway Festival, Brisbane
5 Feb – Laneway Festival, Sydney
10 Feb – Laneway Festival, Adelaide
11 Feb – Laneway Festival, Melbourne
12 Feb – Laneway Festival, Fremantle

