‘Many Powerful People’ To Fall With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - Noise11.com

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says, “many powerful people” will be taken down with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after announcing that his law firm is representing 120 of Combs victims, one who was nine-years old when Combs’ alleged crimes were committed.

Buzbee says he already knows the names and will start naming them as soon as the allegations are verified.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that,” he continued, adding, “The names will shock you,” Buzbee said at his press conference.

Buzbee will start to file lawsuits across various states of America. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data,” he said.

Buzbee revealed that 25 of the victims were minors at the time. 60 are male, 60 are female. The victims were handed a drink at the Combs parties believed to have been laced with horse tranquilizer.

He emphasised that this will not be a class actions, where the 120 are combined into one case. It will be 120 cases, each of which will succeed or fail on its own merits.

Anyone who was at these parties who witnessed the crimes and did nothing about it will be named. Anyone who participated in the sex acts will be named. All will be called. Many will be charged.

Buzbee will also file lawsuits against any corporation involved in the alleged crimes. This includes the hotels were Combs’ held his parties.

Major names in the entertainment industry associated with Combs will soon be known. “There’s a lot of names,” Buzbee said. “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Watch the full press conference:

