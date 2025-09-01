 Maple’s Pet Dinosaur: Teenage Sensation Signs With New World Artists for Australian & NZ Live Touring - Noise11.com
Maple’s Pet Dinosaur band promo shot

Maple's Pet Dinosaur

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur: Teenage Sensation Signs With New World Artists for Australian & NZ Live Touring

by Noise11.com on September 1, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Newcastle’s 14-year-old powerhouse Maple, performing as Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, has officially joined the roster of New World Artists for exclusive live touring representation across Australia and New Zealand. Bursting onto the scene with her debut single “Lego”, Maple has taken the global internet by storm, racking up millions of views and streams in just two weeks.

The rise of Maple’s Pet Dinosaur reads like a modern music fairy tale. What started as a no-budget home experiment—a music video filmed on a neighbour’s doorbell camera—has transformed into a viral phenomenon. Since its release on August 13, 2025, Lego has amassed over 50 million Instagram views, 2.2 million TikTok views, and 40,000 Spotify streams, with listeners tuning in from Europe, the United States, Brazil, and Greece.

The track itself is unapologetic, a bully diss anthem that blends heavy, riff-driven guitars with near-rap verses, culminating in an anthemic chorus built for sing-alongs. Drawing influences from Beastie Boys, Faith No More, The Melvins, and L7, Maple’s sound is both swaggering and raw.

“This isn’t a throwback,” Maple explains. “I want to tell real stories about being a teenager today, especially a teenage girl. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my people. Now I want to build that community further through the music.”

Streaming platforms have taken notice too. Spotify added Lego to its Fresh Finds playlist, while Apple Music featured the track on multiple rock playlists. Meta was so captivated by the song’s viral trajectory on Instagram that the platform engaged Maple to create a global content campaign around it.

Maple’s excitement about joining New World Artists is palpable. “Edwin and the team at New World have helped build and guide the live careers of so many killer Australian artists and I’m pumped to be on the roster. It’s important as a young artist that I’m with a team that will support the band and I as we grow into bigger stages, and I couldn’t be more confident that I’m in the right place,” she says.

Edwin Tehrani, representing New World Artists, shares the same enthusiasm. “We are very excited about working with Maple and rapidly rolling out a live strategy designed to build resilience, developing road-hardened performance skills and experienced stage craft, growing a live following at a pace that is sustainable for such a young musician.”

As Maple’s Pet Dinosaur prepares for her first tour under New World’s guidance, the focus is on building a sustainable live career, cultivating an authentic stage presence, and connecting with fans in real life. The combination of viral online momentum and strategic live representation makes this one of the most exciting artist developments in 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Busby Credit Maclay Heriot
Tom Busby Hits the Road Solo with The Lottery Tour

Tom Busby, one half of the ARIA-nominated, award-winning duo Busby Marou, is stepping out on his own this November with The Lottery Tour. Following a series of sold-out solo performances earlier this year, Busby is taking his solo career to new heights, previewing songs from his debut album Rockhampton Hangover, due for release in early 2026.

57 minutes ago
Renee Geyer debut album 1973
Renée Geyer: Rediscovering the Soul of Australia’s Queen of Funk Through Aztec Records

Renée Geyer’s self-titled debut album, Renée Geyer, was released in September 1973, marking a pivotal moment in Australian music history. Now, over five decades later, Gil Matthews of Aztec Records has remastered and reissued this seminal work, offering fans both new and old a chance to experience the raw energy and soul of a young artist on the cusp of greatness. This release not only brings back the original tracks but also includes six bonus live recordings from the GTK sessions circa 1973–74, providing a comprehensive look at Geyer's early career.

2 days ago
Sycco supplied Bossy Music
Rising Australian Star Sycco Celebrates Debut Album With New EP and Tour

Sycco has released a new companion EP, Home Is Where The Zorb Still Is, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her j award-winning debut album Zorb. Out now via Future Classic, the EP continues her kaleidoscopic blend of psych-pop, introspection, and club-ready sounds.

3 days ago
Glass Animals Heat Waves
ARIA Chart Positions Project A 2025 Australian Artist Chart Disgrace

ARIA’s first six months of published music charts are projecting that Australian artist chart figures for 2025 will be a disaster. All that recent fluff about changing the chart formula looks like just ‘deck chairs being rearranged on the Titanic’ based on how Australian artists have performed on the ARIA chart so far in 2025.

July 13, 2025
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Final Episode of The Sound Series One To Air On Sunday

The Victorian Government / Mushroom Group music initiative The Sound will air its final broadcast of Series One this Sunday.

August 19, 2020
Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sound Week Three, Here’s The Line-up

The Sound returns this Sunday, celebrating the very best Australian music has to offer.

July 29, 2020
Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sound Episode Two Details

Grab a bevy and tune in on Sunday 26 July at 5.30pm on ABC for The Sound – Australia’s new favourite live music show! With an outstanding line-up announced for Episode Two, it’s time to reveal two new special additions you don’t want to miss…

July 24, 2020