Maple’s Pet Dinosaur: Teenage Sensation Signs With New World Artists for Australian & NZ Live Touring - Noise11.com

Newcastle’s 14-year-old powerhouse Maple, performing as Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, has officially joined the roster of New World Artists for exclusive live touring representation across Australia and New Zealand. Bursting onto the scene with her debut single “Lego”, Maple has taken the global internet by storm, racking up millions of views and streams in just two weeks.

The rise of Maple’s Pet Dinosaur reads like a modern music fairy tale. What started as a no-budget home experiment—a music video filmed on a neighbour’s doorbell camera—has transformed into a viral phenomenon. Since its release on August 13, 2025, Lego has amassed over 50 million Instagram views, 2.2 million TikTok views, and 40,000 Spotify streams, with listeners tuning in from Europe, the United States, Brazil, and Greece.

The track itself is unapologetic, a bully diss anthem that blends heavy, riff-driven guitars with near-rap verses, culminating in an anthemic chorus built for sing-alongs. Drawing influences from Beastie Boys, Faith No More, The Melvins, and L7, Maple’s sound is both swaggering and raw.

“This isn’t a throwback,” Maple explains. “I want to tell real stories about being a teenager today, especially a teenage girl. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my people. Now I want to build that community further through the music.”

Streaming platforms have taken notice too. Spotify added Lego to its Fresh Finds playlist, while Apple Music featured the track on multiple rock playlists. Meta was so captivated by the song’s viral trajectory on Instagram that the platform engaged Maple to create a global content campaign around it.

Maple’s excitement about joining New World Artists is palpable. “Edwin and the team at New World have helped build and guide the live careers of so many killer Australian artists and I’m pumped to be on the roster. It’s important as a young artist that I’m with a team that will support the band and I as we grow into bigger stages, and I couldn’t be more confident that I’m in the right place,” she says.

Edwin Tehrani, representing New World Artists, shares the same enthusiasm. “We are very excited about working with Maple and rapidly rolling out a live strategy designed to build resilience, developing road-hardened performance skills and experienced stage craft, growing a live following at a pace that is sustainable for such a young musician.”

As Maple’s Pet Dinosaur prepares for her first tour under New World’s guidance, the focus is on building a sustainable live career, cultivating an authentic stage presence, and connecting with fans in real life. The combination of viral online momentum and strategic live representation makes this one of the most exciting artist developments in 2025.

