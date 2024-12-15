 Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey wedding dress

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2024

in News

Mariah Carey has declared she is “really devastated” as she has been forced to cancel festive concerts.

Mariah is nearing the end of her 2024 Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour which has been on the road in North America since early November.

She was already forced to cancel one concert that had been planned in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night due to flu – and now she has been forced to cancel shows in New Jersey and New York as she continues to battle the illness.

Taking to social media on Friday, Mariah wrote, “Newark and Belmont – I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday.”

Sharing her sorrow over the disruption, Mariah Carey added, “I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC” – along with a broken heart emoji.

She had been due to take to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night and the UBS Arena in the Belmont Park neighbourhood of Elmont in New York on Sunday.

There is one more show due to take place on Tuesday 17 December at the Barclays Center in New York City – with fans hoping she will recover in time.

Carey said in a statement when she cancelled her Pittsburgh show earlier in the week, “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Goo Goo Dolls publicity 2024
John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Talks the State of the Music Biz and What 2 Billions Streams Were Worth To Him

Goo Goo Dolls’ cofounder John Rzeznik has sold a lot of records over the years. ‘A Boy Named Goo’ (1995) sold two million albums in America. ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ (1998) sold five million. The single ‘Iris’ (1998) did 10 million in sales.

42 minutes ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition

Sean Combs has dropped his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

24 hours ago
Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Don’t Wait For A Nine Inch Nails Tour, Trent Reznor Is Staying With Soundtracks

Trent Reznor has been focusing on creating film scores in recent years because "the music world sucks".

1 day ago
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey

Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford has opened up about his battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens

The Cruel Sea have announced their first event for 2025. The Cruel Sea will be perform in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens for Live At The gardens in March.

6 days ago
Train - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Train To Tour Australia With KY Tunstall and Lifehouse’s Jason Wade

Train will return to Australia in May 2025 and bring along KT Tunstall and Jason Wade of Lifehouse with them.

December 9, 2024
Richard Marx Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Richard Marx Shows How A Real Musician Performs For Melbourne

Richard Marx has built quite the catalogue of hits over the decades. The Marx show covers a lot of ground dating back to that first self-titled album of 1987. Between 1987 and 1994 Marx was consistently in the Top 40 and on high rotation of radio. The songs became ingrained into the culture of the time.

December 9, 2024