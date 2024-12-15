Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey has declared she is “really devastated” as she has been forced to cancel festive concerts.

Mariah is nearing the end of her 2024 Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour which has been on the road in North America since early November.

She was already forced to cancel one concert that had been planned in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night due to flu – and now she has been forced to cancel shows in New Jersey and New York as she continues to battle the illness.

Taking to social media on Friday, Mariah wrote, “Newark and Belmont – I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday.”

Sharing her sorrow over the disruption, Mariah Carey added, “I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC” – along with a broken heart emoji.

She had been due to take to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night and the UBS Arena in the Belmont Park neighbourhood of Elmont in New York on Sunday.

There is one more show due to take place on Tuesday 17 December at the Barclays Center in New York City – with fans hoping she will recover in time.

Carey said in a statement when she cancelled her Pittsburgh show earlier in the week, “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

