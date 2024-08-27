Mariah Carey’s Mother and Sister Pass Away Within Hours Of Each Other - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey is heartbroken after her mother Patricia and sister Alison passed away on the same day over the weekend.

Mariah released a statement to People Magazine saying, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia Carey was born in 1937 and became an opera singer with the New York City Opera.

Patricia Hickey married Alfred Carey in Brooklyn in 1960. They divorced in 1973.

Mariah, the youngest of three children, was born in 1969. Mariah has an older brother Morgan (born 1960). Older sister Alison (born 1961) also died on the weekend.

Alison had not spoken to Mariah in over 30 years. In 2023 Morgan started legal proceedings for defamation from statements Mariah made about him in her 2020 book ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’. In the book she says that it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with her brother and sister.

Alison was also suing Mariah for $1.2 million for “emotional distress” over content in the book.

Just days ago Morgan called Mariah “an evil witch” in The Sun on Sunday for not stepping up to cover Patricia’s hospital expenses. Alison had been in hospice for the last three weeks of her life.

When Mariah was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2020 she described her brother as “extremely violent” and Alison as “troubled” and “traumatized,” according to The Sun.

