Marianne Faithful Is The Subject of an Old Mentals and New Dog Trumpet Song - Noise11.com

Marianne Faithful Is The Subject of an Old Mentals and New Dog Trumpet Song

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2024

Dog Trumpet’s new song ‘Marianne’ is about the icon Marianne Faithfull but the song itself is an old Mental As Anything song.

The songwriter, Dog Trumpet/Mental’s Peter O’Doherty explains, “I was inspired to write it after reading her vivid and colourful memoir ‘Faithfull’ in 1994. First recorded and released by Mental As Anything a year later, the track was sent to her in England. We heard back that she liked it”.

The Mental As Anything version was on the 1995 album ‘Liar Liar Pants On Fire’.

Peter said that years later he and his brother Reg Mombassa met Marianne in Sydney. “While she was touring Australia in 1996 Reg and I met her at a party in Sydney at artist Martin Sharp’s house where she told us how much the song meant to her. Martin had the record and she danced as it was played on the stereo. As a songwriter that was a high-water mark. Recently Dog Trumpet started playing Marianne at gigs and we decided to re-record it with a new approach and sound and updated lyrics”.

Dog Trumpet’s new version of ‘Marianne’

Mental As Anything’s original version:

Dog Trumpet will be performing their new single, Dog Trumpet favourites and Mentals classics @:

Fri 18th Oct 2024 – Camelot Lounge Marrickville w/special guests Jonnie Goes To Church
Sat 19th Oct 2024 – Avalon Beach RSL w/special guests Jonnie Goes To Church
25th -27th Oct 2024 – Nimbin Roots Festival NSW
Fri 15th Nov 2024 – Live @ The Polo Turner ACT
Sat 16th Nov 2024 – Sussex Inlet Tavern Sussex Inlet NSW

Tickets: www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

