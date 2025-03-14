 Marianne Faithfull Final Recordings To Be Released - Noise11.com
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo

Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marianne Faithfull Final Recordings To Be Released

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2025

in News

Marianne Faithfull was working on a 60th anniversary release prior to her death in January and the final four songs are about to be released.

Marianne died on January 30, 2025 at age 78.

She was planning a record of new music for her 60th anniversary in music. Those recordings will be released as the four track EP ‘Burning Midnight’.

Listen to the title track here:

We are honoured to announce Burning Moonlight, a new four track EP by Marianne featuring songs she worked on in the year before her passing.

Recorded to commemorate Marianne’s 60th anniversary in music, and released as part of Record Store Day on 12th of April, the EP was inspired by her two debut albums from 1965. Mixing her pop roots with her folk influences these four last songs bring Marianne’s career full circle and reflect a lifetime of musical creativity.

The title track ‘Burning Moonlight’ is available today to stream and download.

Find your nearest RSD store here https://www.recordstoreday.co.uk/store-locator/

For international locations check the Record Store Day website in your country.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tom Morello Joins John Fogerty At SXSW Stubbs Showcase

Tom Morello jumped up with Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty at his Stubbs BBQ showcase at SXSW on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

2 days ago
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Anderson Says New Jethro Tull Album Is His Most Personal Songs to Date

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson says his new album 'Curious Ruminant' is the most personal record he has ever made.

4 days ago
Keith Richards on Stage at Westport Library Connecticut 2025 (from courtesy of Westport Library)
Keith Richards Awarded Inaugural Connecticut Governor’s Award for Excellence

The Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards has been awarded the first ever Governor’s Award for Excellence by the Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont.

March 6, 2025
Joey Molland Facebook profile photo
Joey Molland, the Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Has Died At Age 77

Badfinger co-founder and guitarist, the last surviving member of the band, has died at the age of 77.

March 3, 2025
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Band On The Run Book To Be Published

A landmark account of Paul McCartney’s triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade’s most iconic bands.

February 27, 2025
Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.
Lulu Launches Lulu’s Mental Health Trust

Lulu has announced she is launching her very own charitable fund - ‘Lulu’s Mental Health Trust’, a restricted fund operating under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund (registered charity number 1099682).

February 25, 2025
The Easybeats
Snowy Fleet of The Easybeats Has Died At Age 79

Snowy Fleet, the drummer for The Easybeats, has died at age 79.

February 20, 2025