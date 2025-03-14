Marianne Faithfull Final Recordings To Be Released - Noise11.com

Marianne Faithfull was working on a 60th anniversary release prior to her death in January and the final four songs are about to be released.

Marianne died on January 30, 2025 at age 78.

She was planning a record of new music for her 60th anniversary in music. Those recordings will be released as the four track EP ‘Burning Midnight’.

Listen to the title track here:

We are honoured to announce Burning Moonlight, a new four track EP by Marianne featuring songs she worked on in the year before her passing. Recorded to commemorate Marianne’s 60th anniversary in music, and released as part of Record Store Day on 12th of April, the EP was inspired by her two debut albums from 1965. Mixing her pop roots with her folk influences these four last songs bring Marianne’s career full circle and reflect a lifetime of musical creativity. The title track ‘Burning Moonlight’ is available today to stream and download. Find your nearest RSD store here https://www.recordstoreday.co.uk/store-locator/ For international locations check the Record Store Day website in your country.

