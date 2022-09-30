Mark Rivera of the Billy Joel Band Blown Away With New Live At Yankee Stadium Movie Edition - Noise11.com

Billy Joel’s 1990 Live At Yankee Stadium will screen in cinema’s around the world on 5 and 9 October. Long-time Billy Joel band member Mark Rivera was blown away when he saw the new finished version.

“I got to see the film. It was 32 years ago now. My hair was still black back then,” Mark Rivera tells Noise11.com. “(To see) the energy of the band, Billy’s energy, Crystal’s energy. It is incredible to see Billy so taken aback, to see him so humbled by the House that Ruth Built. To Rock the House That Ruth Built is such a great title and that’s exactly what we did. The thing that stands out in my mind is when we were there I had my arm around the Babe Ruth monument with my Hendrix t-shirt, it just took me back from the time I was 6 or 7 years old when I first went to Yankee games. Being there, it just brought us all back. And Billy being from The Bronx, there is one scene, I believe its between ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’ and ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame”, he just looks up and he is so taken aback that we actually pulled this off. We were the first band ever to perform at Yankee Stadium. It’s a big, big deal”.

The new edition of Live At Yankee Stadium for cinema uses the latest technology for both audio and video. Mark says, “First of all, the film itself, what Steve Cohen put together is an amazing job. Brian Ruggles (Billys soundman), the sound that they did is in ATMOS and you literally feel you are ingulfed and in the audience. It is a very special film.”

Billy Joel fans in Melbourne Australia will also get to see the Billy Joel Band performing just one show in Australia in December. “I can’t wait,” Mark says. “My favourite place to perform is Madison Square Garden because I’m home in my own bed at night. But after that I absolutely love Australia. I love the people. I love the culture. I love Noosa but Melbourne is such a fantastic city. It is so vibrant. I can’t wait”.

Billy Joel will perform at the MCG in Melbourne on 10 December 2022.

