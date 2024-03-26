Marlon Williams Reactivated His Cancelled 2020 and 2021 ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ Tour - Noise11.com

Marlon Williams will perform his first solo Australian shows in 10 years when ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ finally gets underway in June.

This tour was postponed twice, in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid and then shelved. He did managed to get it to New Zealand though in 2021. However, Marlon did Australia tour with his band in 2023for the release of his third album ‘My Boy’.

‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ is just Marlon on stage performing early songs, deep cuts and new music.

An Evening With Marlon Williams

Tix on sale HERE from 10am Wed March 27

*Perth on sale 1pm (WA time) March 28

Fri 7 June – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Sat 8 June – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Wed 12 June – Open Season at The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Thurs 13 June – Open Season at The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sat 16 June – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Thurs 20 June – Melbourne Recital Centre VIC

Fri 21 June – Melbourne Recital Centre VIC

Sat 22 June – The Sound Doctor, Anglesea VIC

Sun 23 June – The Sound Doctor, Anglesea VIC

Tues 25 June – The Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thurs 27 June – The Gov, Adelaide SA

