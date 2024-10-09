Martha Davis Cancels Upcoming Motels Shows To Battle Cancer - Noise11.com

Martha Davis has cancelled all upcoming shows for The Motels as she battles breast cancer.

In a statement, Martha announced:

“I just canceled our remaining shows of the year… I think it’s time i come clean with you lovelies that have purchased tickets for upcoming shows…aside from badly breaking my wrist on September 9, I’m also in the mopup stages of a two year breast cancer thingie. Had the estrogen blocker, the lumpectomy and now radiation. The radiation has caused me to lose my voice…so no guitar, no voice…no shows… I’m doing well and will be delighted when all this is over…last radiation is on the 23rd…yay!” “In the last two months the universe has been playing dodgeball with me while my feet are velcroed to the ground. Started writing a new song… ‘I’m starring in my own sh–show!’ I love and miss you all so much, and I can’t wait to get back at it!” “Thank you to all my wonderful doctors, nurses and technicians? Thank you for making treatment FUN. I also want to thank my new manager Raquel Bruno, she’s had my back through all this…and more than anything i want to thank my band Clint, Nic, Eric and Marty…i love you with all my heart!!…m.”

Martha Davis formed The Motels in California in 1975. The band had its greatest success in Australia. The debut album ‘The Motels’ reached no 13 in Australia but only got to no 174 in the USA.

The second album ‘Careful’ reached no 26 in Australia and no 45 in the USA. ‘All Four One’ in 1982 went to no 20 in Australia, ‘Little Robbers’ in 1983 reached no 34 and ‘Shock’ 1985 reached no 23.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Motels co-founder and writer of ‘Total Control’ Jeff Jourard.

