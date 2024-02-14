Martha Wainwright To Tour Australia In May - Noise11.com

Martha Wainwright will return to Australia in May for a national tour starting in Brisbane.

The tour will include regional stops in Bendigo and the Blue Mountains as well as Wollongong, Newcastle and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Martha has been a regular visitor to Australia touring in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Martha has released six albums. The most recent was ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ in 2021. Martha also published her memoir, Stories I Might Regret Telling You, in both English and French. The digital deluxe edition of the ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ album features five extra tracks about stories from the memoir including one for her father Louden Wainwright III’s Thanksgiving, Rufus’ Dinner At Eight, and her mother Kate’s Tell My Sister and Go Leave. The other track is a “reimagined” version of Love Will Be Reborn.

TOUR DATES MAY 2024

Wednesday, May 8 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, May 9 – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, May 10 – City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 11 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, May 12 – Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains, NSW

Tuesday, May 14 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 16 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, May 17 – Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 18 – Capital Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

