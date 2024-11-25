 Martin Cilia Plays The Beatles On Here Comes The Sun Album - Noise11.com
Martin Cilia Here Comes The Sun

Martin Cilia Plays The Beatles On Here Comes The Sun Album

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2024

in News

The Atlantics and Mental As Anything guitarist Martin Cilia has recorded an album of Beatles covers titled ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Martin says, “My first memory of “The Fab Four” was in early 1964. I was 5 years old.

“The Beatles were performing at the London Palladium. No, I wasn’t there. But thanks to the little black and white television set in our front room, I had my introduction to Beatlemania. Our family was living in Rochford, Essex, near Southend-On-Sea and the mouth of the River Thames. A mere 40 miles east of London and all this excitement.

“I can remember saying to my dad, “Why all the screaming? It’s hard to hear the music.” My dad smiled.

“The song I remember from that performance is “All My Loving” which would have been a fairly new back then. They were so exciting and played with such enthusiasm. It’s a memory that has stayed with me all these years.

“Here Comes The Sun is my take on some of their songs – with the guitar doing the singing. Oh, and by the way, I also wrote a song called “Abbey Road” to close out this album. My tribute. I hope that I’ve done them justice”.

Track listing:

01. Here Comes The Sun
02. Nowhere Man
03. I’ve Just Seen A Face
04. Something
05. Glass Onion
06. Let It Be
07. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
08. Birthday
09. Come Together
10. Across The Universe
11. All My Loving
12. Strawberry Fields Forever
13. Help
14. Abbey Road

Bonus Tracks – ONLY AVAILABLE ON CD

15. Day Tripper
16. And I Love Her
17. She Loves You
18. A Hard Day’s Night

Order the album at https://martincilia.com/product/here-comes-the-sun/

