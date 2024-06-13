 Martin Shkreli Sued For Breaking Copyright Of Wu-Tang Clan Album - Noise11.com
Martin Shkreli Sued For Breaking Copyright Of Wu-Tang Clan Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2024

Scumbag, disgraced pill lord and convicted felon Martin Shkreli is being sued for breaking copyright of the one-off Wu-Tang Clan album he once owned ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’.

Shkreli paid $2 million for the sole copy of the album in 2015 but after being arrested for security fraud in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in jail, the album was confiscated as part of his assets.

The original sale forbids the album to be commercially exploited until the year 2109.

Shkreli violated the terms of the original sale by copying the album and playing it publicly.

In a new lawsuit filed by PleasrDAO, who bought the sole record in the asset sale for $4m, the current owners of the copyright allege Shkreli has broken the terms of the sale by creating a digital copy of the album and then live-streaming portions of the album to “thousands of people” on X promoted as “Wu tang official listening party”.

Shkreli’s company distributed drugs such as Daraprim for treatment for rare diseases. Under his management the company marked up the price of each pill from $1.50 to $30, making his millions for his greed.

‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ is the most expensive album ever sold. A limited number of tracks will be played at Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art from June 15 to 24, 2024.

