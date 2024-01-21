 Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las

Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las

Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las Dies At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2024

in News

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of 60s girl group The Shangri-Las, has died at age 75.

The Shangra-Las were best known for their 1964 number one hit ‘Leader of the Pack’.

Mary Weiss, Elizabeth “Betty” Weiss, Marguerite “Marge” Ganser, and Mary Ann Ganser formed The Shangri-Las in New York in 1963. Mary and her sister Elizabeth were twins. They went to school at Andrew Jackson High in Cambra, Queens with Mary and Marge.

The girls played local talent shows when they were discovered by record producer Artie Ripp who signed them to his new label Karma Sutra. Their first hit ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’ was released a few months before ‘Leader of the Pack’ and reached no 5 in America when Mary was just 16 years old.

The Shangri-Las quickly became one of America’s most popular pop groups and performed with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones as well as The Drifters and James Brown. The group was short-lived. By 1967, it was all over.

The Go-Go’s often perform ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’, Aerosmith recorded a version of the song with Mary Weiss on backing vocals, Bette Midler covered ‘Leader of the Pack’ on her debut album. Twisted Sister have also covered the song. Australia’s Rowland S. Howard covered their song ‘She Cried’. They are named-checked in John Mellencamp’s ‘R.O.C.K. In The USA’. Amy Winehouse uses the hook from ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’ in her song ‘Back To Black’.

‘Leader of the Pack’ was honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

After The Shangri-Las broke up Mary worked for an architectural firm, then managed a furniture store before becoming an interior designer.

Mary died on 19 January 2024. Her twin sister Betty is now the last surviving member of The Shangri-Las.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.

2 days ago
The Hollies Stay With The Hollies
The First Graham Nash Song Was Released 60 Years Ago This Month For The Hollies

The first recorded song by Graham Nash ‘Little Lover’ was released on the debut album for The Hollies ‘Stay With The Hollies’ exactly 60 years ago to this month.

4 days ago
Brian Cadd at Apia Good Times 2021
Brian Cadd To Spend February Touring Australia

Australian music legend Brian Cadd will spend all of February (and a bit of spillage into January and March) roadtesting songs from his upcoming ‘Dream Train’ album.

January 12, 2024
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m)

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

January 12, 2024
Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern
The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Live At The Wiltern’

When The Rolling Stones were on their year long Licks world tour of 2002 and 2003 they played theatres, arenas and stadiums. The size of the venue dictated the setlist and the smaller theatre shows were the ones with the rarities.

January 9, 2024
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Elvis Presley Hologram To Tour The World

Elvis' estate has announced a hologram show like ABBA's.

January 5, 2024
June Carter Cash Doco ‘June’ Trailer Debuts for Paramount+

Paramount+ will stream the June Carter Cash documentary 'June' on 16 January, 2024.

January 4, 2024