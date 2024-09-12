Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’ - Noise11.com

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

Mastodon and Lamb of God are on a co-headline tour in the USA marking the 20th anniversary of their albums ‘Leviathan’ and ‘Ashes of the Wake’.

In December both bands will perform at Good Things.

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:



Korn

Sum 41

Violent Femmes

Electric Callboy

Billy Corgan

Mastodon

Kerry King

The Gaslight Anthem

Jet

The Living End

L7

Northlane

Bowling For Soup

Alpha Wolf

Sleeping With Sirens

The Butterfly Effect

311

In Alphabetical Order:

AViVA

Destroy Boys

Dragon

Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls

From Ashes To New

Grandson

Highly Suspect

Imminence

Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full)

Loathe

Reliqa

Taylor Acorn

Plus the return of Stage 666!

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)

Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Tickets are on sale now

