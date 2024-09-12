 Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’ - Noise11.com
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

in News

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

Mastodon and Lamb of God are on a co-headline tour in the USA marking the 20th anniversary of their albums ‘Leviathan’ and ‘Ashes of the Wake’.

In December both bands will perform at Good Things.

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

Korn
Sum 41
Violent Femmes
Electric Callboy
Billy Corgan
Mastodon
Kerry King
The Gaslight Anthem
Jet
The Living End
L7
Northlane
Bowling For Soup
Alpha Wolf
Sleeping With Sirens
The Butterfly Effect
311

In Alphabetical Order:
AViVA
Destroy Boys
Dragon
Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls
From Ashes To New
Grandson
Highly Suspect
Imminence
Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full)
Loathe
Reliqa
Taylor Acorn
Plus the return of Stage 666!

DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)
Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Tickets are on sale now https://www.oztix.com.au/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

14 hours ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

15 hours ago
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment

Chester Bennington's son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

1 day ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
The White Stripes Follow Through Suing trump

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against trump for using their song Seven Nation Army in a social media post.

2 days ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Announces Seventh Australian Tour

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 for his seventh tour and first since 2019.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park New Singer Emily Armstrong Already Wrapped In Controversy Over Friendship With Rapist Danny Masterton

Days after Linkin Park announced Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer comes the observation that Emily was a supporter of convicted rapist, actor Danny Masterton.

3 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia

The Killers will return to Australia in November and December with two setlists, one the greatest hits ‘Rebel Diamonds’ show and the other the ‘Hot Fuss’ complete album performance show.

3 days ago