Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’ - Noise11.com

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.
Mastodon and Lamb of God are on a co-headline tour in the USA marking the 20th anniversary of their albums ‘Leviathan’ and ‘Ashes of the Wake’.
In December both bands will perform at Good Things.
GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:
Korn
Sum 41
Violent Femmes
Electric Callboy
Billy Corgan
Mastodon
Kerry King
The Gaslight Anthem
Jet
The Living End
L7
Northlane
Bowling For Soup
Alpha Wolf
Sleeping With Sirens
The Butterfly Effect
311
In Alphabetical Order:
AViVA
Destroy Boys
Dragon
Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls
From Ashes To New
Grandson
Highly Suspect
Imminence
Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full)
Loathe
Reliqa
Taylor Acorn
Plus the return of Stage 666!
DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)
Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)
Tickets are on sale now
