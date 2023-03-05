Matchbox Twenty To Release First New Song In 11 Years - Noise11.com

Matchbox Twenty will have a new song ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ coming 17 March.

The band’s Kyle Cook announced the new music this week on his socials saying “Got some new pics of the band comin’ in hot! First single – Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream) available March 17!! Album and Summer tour to follow!!!”

The last hit for Matchbox Twenty was ‘She’s So Mean’ from the ‘North’ album in 2012. It peaked at number 26 in Australia and number 40 in the USA.

The last Matchbox Twenty album ‘North’ was a number one album in the USA and Australia. Matchbox Twenty have released four albums although the Greatest Hits record ‘Exile On Mainstream’ included a bonus disc clocking in at 23 minutes 50 seconds and featuring seven new songs.

Since that last Matchbox Twenty album, singer Rob Thomas had had three solo albums, ‘The Great Unknown’ (2015), ‘Chip Tooth Smile’ (2019) and ‘Something About Christmas Time’ (2021).

