 Matchbox Twenty To Release First New Song In 11 Years - Noise11.com
Matchbox Twenty - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Matchbox Twenty - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Matchbox Twenty To Release First New Song In 11 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2023

in News

Matchbox Twenty will have a new song ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ coming 17 March.

The band’s Kyle Cook announced the new music this week on his socials saying “Got some new pics of the band comin’ in hot! First single – Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream) available March 17!! Album and Summer tour to follow!!!”

The last hit for Matchbox Twenty was ‘She’s So Mean’ from the ‘North’ album in 2012. It peaked at number 26 in Australia and number 40 in the USA.

The last Matchbox Twenty album ‘North’ was a number one album in the USA and Australia. Matchbox Twenty have released four albums although the Greatest Hits record ‘Exile On Mainstream’ included a bonus disc clocking in at 23 minutes 50 seconds and featuring seven new songs.

Since that last Matchbox Twenty album, singer Rob Thomas had had three solo albums, ‘The Great Unknown’ (2015), ‘Chip Tooth Smile’ (2019) and ‘Something About Christmas Time’ (2021).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.
Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney

Harry Styles has been popping out the Rickie Lee Jones song ‘The Horses’ on his Australian tour as an Aussie anthem because it was such a big hit for Australia’s Daryl Braithwaite. At the Sydney show, Daryl joined Harry on stage.

9 hours ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment
New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced

New dates have been added for The Smashing Pumpkins ‘The World Is A Vampire’ tour and some previous ones changed.

2 days ago
Steve Mackay tribute from Pulp Facebook page
Steve Mackay of Pulp Dies At Age 56

Steve Mackay, the bass player for UK band Pulp, has died at age 56.

2 days ago
Extreme
Extreme To Release First Album In 15 Years

Extreme have their first album since ‘Saudades de Rock’ in 2008 coming on June 9. The sixth Extreme album is called ‘Six’. The first single is ‘Rise’.

3 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on 24 May 2023.

3 days ago
Regurgitator photo by Stephen Sloggett
Regurgitator To Perform ‘Unit’ Live

Regurgitator will perform their 1997 album ‘Unit’ in the 2023 ‘Units’ tour.

4 days ago
Frente photo by Sarah Walker
Frente To Play 30th Anniversary Dates Across Australia

Frente will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Marvin The Album’ with dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth in May and June.

4 days ago