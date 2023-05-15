Matchbox Twenty To Tour Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Matchbox Twenty will head back to Australia in February 2024 with a whole lot of new toons to play for you.

“You’d think that it would feel surreal being back on-stage fronting Matchbox Twenty after going solo, but it feels very comfortable to be honest,” lead singer Rob Thomas said. “It always feels comfortable if you dance with the date that you came with, and Matchbox Twenty is the date that I came with. Performing on stage with your mates that you’ve been in a band with for decades is such a privilege and it’s something we never take for granted, especially these days. Our Australian tour follows a massive 50-plus date U.S. tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we’ll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well. It’s been way too long sinc

Matchbox Twenty will soon release the ‘Where The Light Goes’ album, their first new album since ‘North’ in 2012.

Special guests for the tour are Goo Goo Dolls. Christo Van Egmond, Managing Director of TEG VAN EGMOND, said: “It’s so incredibly exciting to announce that Matchbox Twenty are heading over to entertain Australian audiences in February. Australia is the band’s second highest selling market! So many fond memories are bound to resurface while hearing these two brilliant bands perform their classic songs live. Few acts have dominated the contemporary music landscape in this country, from the mid-’90s right through the 2000s, quite like Matchbox Twenty, and the same could be said for Goo Goo Dolls. A magical night is guaranteed.”

Matchbox Twenty 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 13 February PERTH, RAC Arena

Thursday 15 February ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Friday 16 February MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 17 February YARRA VALLEY, Rochford Wines

Tuesday 20 February WOLLONGONG, WIN Entertainment Centre

Thursday 22 February SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 23 February CANBERRA, GIO Stadium

Saturday 24 February NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Monday 26 February GOLD COAST, Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition

