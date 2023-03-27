 Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2023

Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron has denied reports suggesting he is gearing up to replace late drummer Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters.

In a Saturday Instagram Story, the Pearl Jam drummer corrected a recent report by The Sun which claimed he was set to replace Hawkins on the band’s upcoming tour.

Cameron simply wrote, “FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos.”

The Sun reported that both Cameron and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters tour. Willard has yet to comment on the speculation.

Hawkins died on 25 March 2022 at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. Almost a year later, the Foo Fighters announced a North American tour, which begins on 24 May in Gilford, New Hampshire.

In September last year, Cameron performed with surviving Foo Fighters band members during a Los Angeles tribute concert for the late drummer.

Foo Fighters told fans on Twitter on New Year’s Eve that they would be “a different band going forward” following Hawkins’s death.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were,” their statement read. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

music-news.com

